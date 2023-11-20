24 hours in pictures, 20 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Dancers of the Italian vertical dance company ‘Il Posto’perform at the base of Japan’s tallest building, the Mori JP Tower, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2023. Mori Building Co., Ltd. presented to the media the Azabudai Hills complex prior to its official opening on 24 November 2023. At the center of the Azabudai Hills complex soars the Mori JP Tower, Japan’s tallest building reaching 330 meters. The new complex will be able to host 20,000 employees and 3,500 residents and is the largest project undertaken by the urban redevelopment and real estate giant. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON