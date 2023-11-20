24 hours in pictures, 20 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Dancers of the Italian vertical dance company ‘Il Posto’perform at the base of Japan’s tallest building, the Mori JP Tower, in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2023. Mori Building Co., Ltd. presented to the media the Azabudai Hills complex prior to its official opening on 24 November 2023. At the center of the Azabudai Hills complex soars the Mori JP Tower, Japan’s tallest building reaching 330 meters. The new complex will be able to host 20,000 employees and 3,500 residents and is the largest project undertaken by the urban redevelopment and real estate giant. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A girl carries a wheelchair with a disabled serviceman in front of frescoes of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on November 20, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Aquatic Rescue Unit with the South African Police Service (SAPS) Water Wing search for two bodies washed away during a cleansing ritual (an 18-year-old female and a 21-year-old male) at Klip River in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg, 20 November 2023. The incident occurred during a traditional cleansing. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
South African Police Service (SAPS) Water Wing officer sanatises a colleague after calling off the search for two bodies washed away during a cleansing ritual (of an 18-year-old female and a 21-year-old male) at Klip River in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg, 20 November 2023. The incident occurred during a traditional cleansing. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Childrens Fund, speaks during the launch of the Deloitte State of the SA Child Report at Deloitte offices in Waterfall, 20 November 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Colombian singer Shakira (C) leaves the High Court of Justice of Catalonia after attending her trial on tax fraud, in Barcelona on November 20, 2023. Colombian superstar Shakira has reached a deal with prosecutors to end her trial for allegedly defrauding the Spanish state of 14.5 million euros ($15.7 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014, a Barcelona court said. Under the deal, the 46-year-old agreed to receive a three-year suspended sentence in exchange for paying millions of euros in fines, the head of the court said on what would have been the first day of her trial. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest at a local fishermen’s hall in Lapang Barat, Aceh, on November 20, 2023. Frustration at the stateless group, heavily persecuted in Myanmar, is rising in Indonesia’s Aceh province, where more than 800 Rohingya have arrived in at least five vessels in the past week. (Photo by Zikri Maulana / AFP)
Kashmiri men warm themselves near a small fire during a foggy and cold morning on the Banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 20 November 2023. The fog and cold wave conditions prevail in the region, leading to considerable drop in temperatures and prompting locals to wear warmer clothes ahead of the upcoming cold winter season. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Greenpeace activists wearing masks in the likeness of farm animals blocade a street in a trailer as they take part a demonstration against agricultural policies and denouncing the ecological impact of industrialized farming, staged near the Ministry of Agriculture in Paris, on November 20, 2023. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Egyptian medics stand by with incubators to receive premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, on November 20, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Twenty-nine premature babies were evacuated from war-torn Gaza to Egypt on November 20, as the Hamas-run health ministry accused Israel of launching a deadly strike on a hospital. Frantic diplomatic efforts were meanwhile underway to seal a deal for the release of some of the 240 hostages Hamas took during their October 7 attacks on Israel. (Photo by AFP)
Aerial view of a flooded neighborhood in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil on November 19, 2023. Heavy rains battering southern Brazil since the beginning of this week have left at least six people dead in the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, authorities confirmed. (Photo by SILVIO AVILA / AFP)
Hot air balloons fly during the third day of the 21st International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Leon, Guanajuato state, Mexico, on November 19, 2023. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP)
An Afghan worker dyes wool threads for carpets, in a traditional factory at old market in Mazar-i- Shari on November 19, 2023. (Photo by Atif Aryan / AFP)
