48 hours in pictures, 4 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Cheswill Johnson of South Africa competes in the Men Long Jump Qualification of the Athletics competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, France, 04 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring Team South Africa competing in various disciplines at the Olympics in Paris, Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta and Joburgers relaxing at the Northcliff Tower. Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/EDWARD M. PIO RODA The Spanish National Ballet performs ‘Estampas Flamencas’ (Flamenco prints) at Cante de las Minas Flamenco Festival in La Union, Murcia, Spain, 03 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen South Africa’s Akani Simbine (L) crosses the finish line ahead of Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (R) in the men’s 100m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) South Africa’s Jovan Van Vuuren competes in the men’s long jump qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) South Africa’s Shaun Maswanganyi and Britain’s Louie Hinchliffe (R) celebrate after competing in the men’s 100m heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) Tony ‘Demolition’ Dolan of the British band Venom Inc, performs on stage on the third and last day of the 30th Pol’and’Rock Festival in Czaplinek, Poland, 03 August 2024. Pol’and’Rock Festival (formerly Przystanek Woodstock) is one of the largest music festivals in Poland and Europe, organized since 1995 by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity Foundation as a thank you to the society for the January Finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. The festival is free and ticketless. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI A tourist boat sails on the Seine River, in Paris, France, 04 August 2024. According to Paris Olympics organizers, the swimming training session scheduled on 04 August for the triathlon mixed relay event has been canceled after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine river. It is the second consecutive day the triathlon training session is canceled. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson of Sweden compete in the Mixed Multihull event of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, 03 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET Imane Khelif of Algeria (red) and Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary (blue) hug in their Women 66kg Quarterfinal bout of the Boxing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte, France, 03 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona Joburgers relax, 3 August 2024, at the Northcliff Ridge Eco Park, with the Northcliff water tower in the background. The park is a popular outlook point with views over Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Falcon Aria sits on the hand of the falconer in the archaeological park, a UNESCO heritage site, in Pompei, Italy, 02 August 2024 (issued 04 August 2024). The birds of prey simulate real hunts to scare pigeons away from the site, as part of a project initiated in 2020 to avoid the use of chemical substances or noisy devices to repel pigeons. Picture: EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE Projectiles fired from the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system to intercept missiles fired from southern Lebanon, over the upper Galilee, northern Israel, early 04 August 2024. The Israeli army reported that around 50 missiles were launched from southern Lebanon into Israel territories. On 03 August the IDF had reported to have struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI A man stands in the mud after a cloudburst near Cherwan Padabal area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, some 42 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 August 2024. The strategic Srinagar-Leh National Highway that connects Kashmir with cold desert Ladakh was closed due to landslides resulting from a cloudburst. The government officials said that the rescue teams have reached the spot and efforts are on to clear the debris. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN Internally displaced Palestinians at a makeshift camp built among the rubble in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 03 August 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is ‘on the brink of famine’, with 1.1 million people (half of its population) ‘experiencing catastrophic food insecurity’ due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD A woman participates during a demonstration in rejection of the results of the presidential election on 28 July and the National Electoral Council (CNE) that announced the winner as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Santiago, Chile, 03 August 2024. Tom Reuveny of Israel jumps off his board as he celebrates winning the Men Windsurfing final of the Sailing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, 03 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET A police officer stands as a demonstrator holds a sign during a gathering in High Wycombe, Britain, 03 August 2024. Violent demonstrations by members of far-right groups have sprung up across Britain in the aftermath of a fatal stabbing attack in Southport, in which three children were killed and eight more seriously injured along with two adults. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL