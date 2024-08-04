Daily news update: Zuma axes Zwane (again) | SA’s sprint sensation | ‘Leave Lebanon now’

Here’s your morning news update for Sunday, 4 August: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.

Our news update includes the latest shake-up in the ranks of Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party regarding its secretary-general.

Meanwhile, Akani Simbine booked his place in the semifinals in the men’s 100m sprint at the Olympic Games in Paris.

In other news, the UK government told British nationals in Lebanon to leave the country amid growing tension following the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

News wrap: 4 August 2024

Not again?! Zuma fires MK Party SG Zwane over claims of mismanagement

A statement released by the MK Party confirmed Arthur Zwane’s latest axing as secretary-general by Jacob Zuma.

“This action follows concerns over Zwane’s leadership and internal party dynamics. He was appointed with high expectations for his leadership, however internal conflicts and allegations of mismanagement necessitated his removal.

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, left, and Arthur Zwane. Pictures: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla and X/ @Nhleiks5

“President Jacob Zuma, prioritising the party’s integrity and unity, decided immediate action was needed,” the statement read.

News from Paris

Akani Simbine leads the charge on day eight of Paris Olympics

Medal contender Akani Simbine kept his podium hopes alive on Saturday, coasting through the first round of the men’s 100m sprint at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Akani Simbine in action during the 100m heats at the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: Julien Crosnier/KMSP/AFP

Simbine, who was in the top five but missed out on a medal at the last two editions of the Olympics, won his heat in 10.03 seconds, booking his place in the semifinals to be held on Sunday night.

UK govt tells British nationals in Lebanon to ‘leave now’

The UK government on Saturday urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said British nationals should depart the Middle Eastern country “now while commercial options remain available”.

A portrait of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is displayed during a demonstration denouncing his killing and that Hezbollah’s senior commander, in the Lebanese coastal city of Sidon, on 2 August 2024. Haniyeh’s assassination came hours after Israel struck a southern suburb of Beirut, killing Fuad Shukr, the military commander of Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah. Picture: Mahmoud Zayyat/ AFP

“Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” said Foreign Minister David Lammy.

‘Horrific’: More than 32 killed, scores injured in Mogadishu beach attack

More than 32 civilians died and 63 others were wounded in a suicide bombing and gun attack at a popular Somali beach.

The assault, for which Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility in a post on a pro-Shabaab website, began when a suicide bomber detonated a device and gunmen stormed the area.

Relatives carry the body of a woman killed during an attack in Mogadishu on August 3, 2024. An Al-Shabaab suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a busy beachfront spot in the Somali capital Mogadishu. Picture: Hassan Ali Elmi/ AFP

Officer Mohamed Omar told AFP members of the group had “shot civilians randomly”.

He said security forces had ended the attack and killed five gunmen, while a sixth member of the group “blew himself [up] at the beach”.

Gqeberha kidnapping drama: Woman snatched from vehicle by six armed men

The 41-year-old woman was sitting next to her husband when armed suspects hauled her out of the car through a smashed window.

The victim, who has been identified as the 41-year-old Rajathi Gnanaraj, was abducted outside her workplace in Deal Party, Gqeberha.

Boksburg prison inmates start fire to prevent officials from confiscating cellphone

nmates at the Boksburg Correctional Facility allegedly started a fire to prevent officials from entering a cell to confiscate a cellphone from one of them.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS), has embarked on nationwide prison raids in an attempt to curb lawlessness.

This comes after a video surfaced of an inmate bragging about his comfortable life at Goodwood Correctional Centre in Cape Town.

Miracle rescue: Missing man survives 3 days in Pretoria drain

The 22-year-old Julian Otto went missing on Monday in East Lynne, after he allegedly ordered and cancelled an Uber from Bosloerie Street. He was only found three days later in a stormwater drain.

Julian Otto was rescued from a stormwater drain in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied

Finance news

Debt Review: The good, the bad and the ugly

Although debt review can be a lifesaver for consumers drowning in debt, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution and not a decision that consumers should enter into lightly.

Picture: iStock

Many consumers are unaware that they have been placed under review, which can have a long-lasting effect on their financial stability and creditworthiness.

Sports news

Wildschutt delighted with ‘inspirational’ record-breaking run in Paris

Long-distance runner Adrian Wildschutt hopes he has inspired the youth back home after shattering his own national record in the men’s 10,000m final at the Paris Olympics on Friday night.

Adrian Wildschutt after the men’s 10 000m final at the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

The 26-year-old US-based athlete took nearly five seconds off the SA record of 26:55.54 which he set in California earlier this year.

Saleng shines as Pirates see off SuperSport to reach MTN8 semis

Monnapule Saleng played a starring role as Orlando Pirates continued their love affair with the MTN8 on Saturday, beating SuperSport United 3-1 at Orlando Stadium to seal a place in the semifinals.

Monnapule Saleng was involved in all three Orlando Pirates goals. Picture: Backpagepix

The Buccaneers, chasing a third consecutive MTN8 title under Jose Riveiro, were certainly challenged in the first game of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign, dragged all the way into extra time by Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport.

‘Guile and craft’: Kaizer Jnr explains why Chiefs signed Sirino

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has explained why Amakhosi have decided to snap up 33 year-old Uruguayan attacker Gaston Sirino.

Sirino was a star at Mamelodi Sundowns for many seasons, winning six Betway Premiership titles with Masandawana, but was this season deemed surplus to requirements at Masandawana and released by the club.

Chiefs have not taken long to bring in Sirino, and will hope he can help them in their bid to head back towards the top of the domestic game.

