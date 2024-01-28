BBMzansi fashion: 3 of Liyema ‘Liema’ Phantsi’s flirtiest looks

Big Brother contestant Liyema 'Liema' Phantsi is not only flirty in her game play strategy but also in her versatile fashion sense.

DStv reality television show, Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) is back with Season 4 featuring 22 local housemates entertaining viewers 24/7. Over the next two months, viewers will be treated to the antics of housemates who all consider themselves disruptors.

ALSO READ: Big Brother Mzansi’: Get to know Season 4 housemates

Last week, Biggie, the voice and authority of the BBMzansi house put all of the contestants up for eviction, sparing only the Head of House Mich and Siphosethu Mxunyelwa, who both had immunity.

BBMzansi has the power to launch a career

Big Brother, like many other reality shows can be used as a great launch pad for greater careers in the local showbiz scene.

Past contestants have gone on to get reality shows, feature in a series, release music, or become leads in local cinema.

Former Big Brother contestant and Showmax Adulting star Luthando ‘BU’ Mthembu, currently portraying the popular role of Vuyani is considered a well-sought after actor and musician after capitalising on the stardom the reality show afforded him.

Housemates can take full advantage of the 24-hour surveillance and bring forward their A-game when it comes to fashion and hidden talents.

Over the last two weeks, one housemate stood out for us – not only because of how she plays the game, but also her fashion sense.

Last week social media debated about their favourites and 22-year-old Liyema ‘Liema’ Phantsi and hostess, Zee (Zintle Mofokeng) seemed to come out tops.

ALSO SEE: BBMzansi: Fans firmly behind Zee as first elimination round looms

More about Liyema ‘Liema’ Phantsi

Already dubbed the natural beauty in the house, the 22-year-old student, bartender, singer, and podcaster hails from Qonce in the Eastern Cape Province.

Describing her game play strategy, she says: “I’m a natural flirt. A lot of people like to think I’m flirting with them, so I think that will be very problematic.”

However, she wants to advocate and highlight mental health awareness when out of the house as it is a passionate cause for her.

We take a look at three of her flirtiest fashion snaps

Cropped up

Liyema wears a light white and yellow cropped jersey with low-rise light blue wide-leg jeans. Her shoes are this season’s must-have item, a pair of comfy Crocs worn plain or with stickies for that extra amount of ‘shoe rebellion’. Crocs will make any outfit look alternative.

Her hair is styled in a natural pixie cut with blonde to orange highlights. The pixie cut is an easy-to-maintain summer style that can be styled to suit any outfit. It just requires mousse in the morning to shape it into place.

Purple Princess

Liema’s flirtatious side clearly shows as she strikes a sultry pose in a strappy sparkly purple dress in a post where he’s seen performing on a stage.

She accessorised her outfit with pink chain earrings and purple diamante heels. Her hair is worn in thick faux blond dreadlocks in a high bun on top of her head and her sides are cropped down in a mohawk style.

If there’s one thing she exudes it’s a level of versatility.

Woven Wonder

Carrying her current signature hairstyle, black faux dreads, Liema models in a woven, patterned bikini top and matching skirt for an outside photoshoot, titled ‘in my ELEMENT part 1‘.

She accessorized the outfit with colourful drop earrings and bracelets that carry the colours of the outfit

It appears the sky’s the limit when it comes to the reality show star and hopefully, she will be translating some of her Instagram fashion looks to the BBMzansi house.

NOW READ: ‘We need content’ – Reactions to first housemate’s eviction from BBMzansi mansion