IN PICTURES: EFF celebrates 10th birthday at FNB Stadium

Compiled by Neil McCartney

1/12 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) waves at supporters during the EFF birthday rally, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the party, in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Guillem SARTORIO / AFP) 2/12 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) gestures from the stage as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of the party with his supporters at the EFF birthday rally in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Guillem SARTORIO / AFP) 3/12 Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gather at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023 during the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the political party. (Photo by Guillem SARTORIO / AFP) 4/12 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during the EFF Birthday Rally, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the party, in Marikana on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Guillem SARTORIO / AFP) 5/12 EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters during the party's 10th birthday celebration in Johannesburg on 29 July 2023. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP 6/12 A portrait of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) can be seen during the EFF birthday rally, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the party, in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP) 7/12 Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gather at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023 during the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the political party. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP) 8/12 Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gather at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023 during the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the political party. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP) 9/12 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) gestures from the stage as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of the party with his supporters at the EFF birthday rally in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Guillem SARTORIO / AFP) 10/12 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema (C) gestures from the stage as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of the party with his supporters at the EFF birthday rally in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Guillem SARTORIO / AFP) 11/12 Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters hold a birthday cake at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023 during the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the political party. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP) 12/12 Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gather at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on July 29, 2023 during the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the political party. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)

The FNB Stadium was fully packed on Saturday as the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its 10th anniversary.

EFF leader Julius Malema was welcomed with loud cheers as he arrived at the stadium in Johannesburg.

