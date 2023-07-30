Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Compiled by Neil McCartney
Chief Photographer and Multimedia Journalist
1 minute read
30 Jul 2023
4:13 pm

IN PICTURES: EFF celebrates 10th birthday at FNB Stadium

Compiled by Neil McCartney

Some of the scenes from the FNB stadium as the EFF celebrated its 10th birthday.

The FNB Stadium was fully packed on Saturday as the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its 10th anniversary.

EFF leader Julius Malema was welcomed with loud cheers as he arrived at the stadium in Johannesburg.

Now see: WATCH: EFF supporters donate more than 100 cattle to the party