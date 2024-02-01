Multimedia

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

1 Feb 2024

12:11 pm

VIDEO and PICTURES: Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show at Joburg Theatre

The Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show featuring Garth Field has received rapturous applause from Joburg audiences.

Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert

Garth Field performs in the Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert, 17 January 2024, at the Mandela Theatre at the Joburg Theatre. The show includes hits such as Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad and Beat and runs from 18 January to 4 February. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

This music tribute and full-scale stage production honours the one and only King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Since 2012 The Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show has played across USA, UK, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia, Spain, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to critical acclaim.

Songs featured in the production include Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, ABC, Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough, Human Nature, PYT, They Don’t Really Care About Us and many more.

There are still three performances of the show over this upcoming weekend.

Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Dancers perform in the Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert, 17 January 2024, at the Mandela Theatre at the Joburg Theatre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Garth Field performs in the Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Michael Jackson HIStory tribute concert
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

