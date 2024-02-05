LA cops detain rapper Killer Mike at Grammys after triple win

Grammy winner rapper Killer Mike was escorted in handcuffs to an undisclosed location at Crypto,Com Arena on Sunday.

US rapper Killer Mike poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February 2024. Photo: Frederic J Brown / AFP

Rapper Killer Mike was detained at the Grammys on Sunday, 4 February after sweeping the three awards he was nominated for, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A video posted on social media by one of the outlet’s reporters showed the rapper — real name Michael Render — taken in handcuffs to an undisclosed location at Crypto.Com Arena, where the Grammys were being held.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted an arena security official saying the rapper had been detained for a reason unrelated to the awards gala.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the matter.

Clean sweep for Atlanta rapper

Seemingly during the time he was detained, Killer Mike tweeted a series of emojis to represent his three awards and a clean sweep, with the words: “Thank God”.

Thank God. 🏆🙏🏾🏆🙏🏾🏆🙏🏾 🧹 🧹 🧹 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) February 5, 2024

Killer Mike won Grammys for best rap album for Michael, along with best rap song and performance for Scientists & Engineers.

“I consciously set out to make the best album in the world,” he told journalists backstage.

“I consciously set out to tell the story of a young black boy growing up on the west side of Atlanta so that the world can see that our narrative isn’t just victimisation and losing, but we can win, we can thrive and prosper.”

— By © Agence France-Presse

