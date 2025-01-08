Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

8 Jan 2025

05:48 pm

VIDEO: Grootdraai Dam in Standerton overflows

Grootdraai Dam overflows after two sluice gates were opened, sending water to the Vaal Dam.

The Citizen’s Multimedia Editor Michel Bega took a trip to Standerton in Mpumalanga to monitor the Grootdraai Dam level.

This came after two of the dam’s sluice gates were opened earlier than planned due to substantial rainfall in the area.

Views of the Grootdraai Dam in Standerton, Mpumalanga, overflowing with two sluice gates open, 7 January 2025. The water will head downstream to the Vaal Dam. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Standerton is a town that was formed on the banks of the Vaal River and this strategic release is expected to provide much-needed relief to the Vaal Dam.

Views of the Grootdraai Dam in Standerton, Mpumalanga, overflowing with two sluice gates open, 7 January 2025. The water will head downstream to the Vaal Dam. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The water shortage situation has affected many communities in Gauteng, South Africa’s most populated province.

While the Grootdraai Dam’s overflow provides immediate relief, continued monitoring of dam levels remains essential for water security in the region.

Views of the Grootdraai Dam in Standerton, Mpumalanga, overflowing with two sluice gates open, 7 January 2025. The water will head downstream to the Vaal Dam. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

South Africans are urged to use water wisely.

NOW READ: Vaal Dam levels drop over festive season: Latest update on SA’s popular dams

Read more on these topics

South Africa Vaal Dam water crisis water restrictions water shortage weather

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: Mbalula calls Zuma ‘mischievous and ridiculous old man’ after he sent letter to ANC
Courts Information Regulator loses interdict bid, matric results to be published
Crime WATCH: Nelson Mandela ‘grandchild’ among five arrested, hijacked car recovered
News Steenhuisen does not use the blue lights, says Zille
News FlySafair’s future up in the air: Bid to keep airline flying

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES