VIDEO: Grootdraai Dam in Standerton overflows

Grootdraai Dam overflows after two sluice gates were opened, sending water to the Vaal Dam.

The Citizen’s Multimedia Editor Michel Bega took a trip to Standerton in Mpumalanga to monitor the Grootdraai Dam level.

This came after two of the dam’s sluice gates were opened earlier than planned due to substantial rainfall in the area.

Views of the Grootdraai Dam in Standerton, Mpumalanga, overflowing with two sluice gates open, 7 January 2025. The water will head downstream to the Vaal Dam. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Standerton is a town that was formed on the banks of the Vaal River and this strategic release is expected to provide much-needed relief to the Vaal Dam.

The water shortage situation has affected many communities in Gauteng, South Africa’s most populated province.

While the Grootdraai Dam’s overflow provides immediate relief, continued monitoring of dam levels remains essential for water security in the region.

South Africans are urged to use water wisely.

