George building collapse: Minister details investigation findings

Human Settlements Minister Thembisile Simelane-Nkadimeng highlighted the failures of the National Home Builders Registration Council.

Last year’s building collapse in George that killed 34 people could have been prevented if established procedures had been followed.

Minster of Human Settlements Thembisile Simelane-Nkadimeng presented an overview of a report on the collapse to her department’s portfolio committee on Friday.

The report was concluded earlier this year and submitted to the department of human settlements (DHS) on 26 March.

‘Mandatory requirements’ not met

A multi-story development under construction collapsed on 6 May 2024 on Victoria Street in the suburb of Dormehls Drift in George.

Subsequent investigations have implicated the contractor involved, while the report discussed on Friday focused on the actions of National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) officials.

Simelane-Nkadimeng said there were multiple errors made by NHBRC staff, primarily in following procedures and conducting oversight.

“It is a report which indicates a failure of our systems at NHBRC, particularly in ensuring the mandatory requirements, prior registration and guarantees that are needed for the enrolment of a building,” she said.

Late enrolment

As well as the contractor not following building regulations, NHBRC greenlit the construction without plans being fully disclosed or structural design requirements being met and allowing plans to change unapproved.

The minster said that initial applications for the building listed it as a single-storey structure, but the paperwork was later changed to indicate a multi-storey structure.

Regulations state that a building must be enrolled with the relevant scheme at least 15 days before construction begins, but the building was only enrolled eight days after construction began.

“The commencement of the building started on 3 July 2023, but the enrolment was completed eight to 15 days after the building had commenced,”

“We also missed, during the implementation of the project, the key areas of oversight by NHBRC,” confirmed the minister.

Charges of culpable homicide

The contractor and two government officials, who were on probation while the building approvals were being concluded, are facing criminal charges of culpable homicide.

Simelane-Nkadimeng said that as per NHBRC processes, if the requirements of the digitised system are not met, the system will not allow the approval process to proceed to the next stage.

The system was reportedly bypassed using the credentials of a female official who was not available at the time.

“The person that approved it was able to use her login details and continue the process while she was on leave.”

The minister said the NHBRC systems required improvement as there was a possibility that officials attempted to alter the inspection records in the days following the collapse

‘Materials of quality’

Disciplinary action against the NHBRC’s then-CEO is being pursued while police investigations into the collapse are ongoing.

Tests were done on the material used to construct the building but Simelane-Nkadimeng stressed that the report laid the blame on human error.

“The indication is that the material used was of quality, but the processes, the systems and the structural designs are what would have led to the collapse.

“The contractor cut corners. Our system enabled him to cut corners by not following our standard operating procedures and even approving without the fulfilment of all the necessary attachments that needed to be done,” Simelane-Nkadimeng concluded.

