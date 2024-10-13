48 hours in pictures, 13 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Male contestants line up on stage as they participate during the 3rd edition of the Mr and Miss East Africa Bodybuilding Contest in Nairobi, Kenya, 12 October 2024. The contest has continued to attract more elite athletes and bodybuilding enthusiasts from the East Africa region which is attributed to a growing fitness culture in the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring demonstrators from Ban Animal Trading demonstrating outside the McLaren Circus in Roodepoort, the funeral service for the five children who died of suspected food poisoning at Naledi in Soweto, participants run past the Russian Foreign Ministry’s main building during the Moscow Marathon, and male contestants lining up on stage as they participate during the 3rd edition of the Mr and Miss East Africa Bodybuilding Contest in Nairobi. Demonstrators from Ban Animal Trading demonstrate outside the McLaren Circus, 12 October 2024, in Florida, Roodepoort, against the use of animals in the circus. McLaren circus includes the use of lions and tigers in their performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The image of Our Lady of Fatima is carried during the Farewell Procession of the October international pilgrimage at the Shrine of Fatima, in Ourem, Portugal, 13 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PAULO CUNHA Funeral service for the five children who died of suspected food poisoning at Naledi in Soweto, 13 October 2024. A mass funeral for the five children was done at Olifantsvlei Cemetery, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A model presents a creation of Portuguese designer Carlos Gil during the Lisbon Fashion Week in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 October 2024. The 63rd Lisboa Fashion Week runs from 10 to 13 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA Sunrise over the Tatra Mountains seen from Zakopane, southern Poland, 13 October 2024. The sunrise in red shades usually heralds a change of weather and the arrival of the halny wind. Picture: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot A man walks in front of several police officers during a protest in Lima, Peru, 11 October 2024. The cities of Lima and Callao, which form a conurbation where one-third of Peruvians live, woke up this 11 October with reduced urban transportation on the second day of the strike by this group to protest against the crime they suffer. Picture: EPA-EFE/John Reyes Mejia A goat, the mascot of the Spanish Legion, takes part in a military parade marking the country’s National Day in Madrid, Spain, 12 October 2024. Over 4,000 members of the Armed Forces, including 85 aircraft, 166 motor vehicles and 210 horses are participating in this year’s parade, which is the central event of the National Day. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA Participants run past the Russian Foreign Ministry’s main building during the Moscow Marathon 2024 in Moscow, Russia, 13 October 2024. The annual Moscow Marathon, a major running event in Russia, attracted over 40,000 participants this year. Runners competed in either the full 42.2km marathon or the shorter 10km race. The course took participants through the central streets of Moscow, passing iconic landmarks such as the Kremlin. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Malaysian ethnic Chinese walk on burning charcoal during the last day of the Nine Emperor Gods festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 11 October 2024. The Nine Emperor God Festival, also known as the Vegetarian Festival, is an annual Taoist celebration held during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar. During the nine-day period, worshipers will abstain from consuming meat, only consume vegetarian food, and make merit, all aimed at cleansing their body and mind. The festival is mainly celebrated in Southeast Asian countries. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL A person with MAGA tattooed on the back of their head arrives to an election rally for former US president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Coachella, California, 12 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER The start of Barcolana number 56, the largest regatta in the world taking place since 1969, with 1,757 boats registered in this year’s event, in Trieste, Italy, 13 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GABRIELE COZZOLI Visitors view a sculpture during the presentation of the restoration of the Nymphaeum and fountains at the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia in Rome, Italy, 11 October 2024. The 16th-century Villa Giulia, which now houses the Museo Nazionale Etrusco, used to be a papal summer residence. The Nymphaeum, part of the Villa Giulia gardens, reopened to the public after a ten-year closure on 05 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI Officials from the The Chinmaya Mission of South Africa take KZN Premier Thami Ntuli (2nd left) and Spiritual Head of the Chinmaya Mission Swami Abhedananada (3rd right) on a tour of the completed construction of a facility aligned with their project “Nourish to Flourish” is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing food insecurity within the South African community, with Durban as the epicentre. The event was launched at the Natal Rajput hall in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal A woman walks among images of missing members of the Patriotic Union political party in Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, 11 October 2024. The Colombian state is issuing an apology and holding an international recognition event for the extermination of the Patriotic Union, a leftist party that was persecuted and massacred in the 1980s and 1990s, resulting in nearly 6,000 victims. Picture: EPA-EFE/CARLOS ORTEGA Bangladeshi devotees immerse a statue of Goddess Durga into the River Buriganga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 13 October 2024. Bengalis all over the world celebrated the annual Hindu Durga Puja festival, which celebrates the goddess Durga and the triumph of good over evil. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 10 October 2024