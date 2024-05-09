PICTURES: KAP sani2c celebrates 20th edition

In 2005 a farmer from iXopo started a mountain bike race as a fundraiser. Last weekend cyclists tackled the 20th edition of the event.

Beautiful cosmos flowers line the district road that leads riders onto the trails of the KAP sani2c.

The KAP sani2c grew exponentially to become the wildly popular three day mountain bike stage race, with three different versions of the same three days of riding taking place over five days – The Trail, the Adventure and the Race.

‘Farmer Glen’, as he is affectionately known, Glen Haw has maintained the core mission of sani2c supporting communities, and the event now has 23 beneficiary schools along its 265 km route between Glencairn Farm near Sani Pass and Scottburgh on the South Coast.

Pictures: Anthony Grote and Kelvin Trautman

On day one riders enjoy their first long, winding singletrack in the Underberg area.

The 89 kms of day one covers varying terrain including flowing singletrack in the plantations.

A day one highlight is the PG Bison Floating bridges – 200 m curved bridges across the Mossbank Dam near Pevensey.

The Race event has the top pro teams racing at the front, but many others are at sani2c to enoy the ride, see the scenery and experience an incredible few days on the bike with loved ones. Day 1 finishes at Mackenzie Club in iXopo.

Riders pass the iconic cabbage tree during their descent into the Umkomaas Valley. The ‘Umko Drop’ is what keeps people coming back again and again to experience the sani2c.

Day two’s 96 kms includes the long descent into the Umkomaas Valley, with many a switchback to keep you on your toes.

Near the bottom of the Umkomaas Valley is Msayana School, where learners and the wider community come out to cheer the riders.

The Umkomaas Valley community come out to cheer the riders.

Day three is a fast flowing 86 km down to the sea through sugar cane fields, with some big climbs in Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve, and the beautiful indigenous forest of Mtagati Bush.

