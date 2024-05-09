PICTURES: KAP sani2c celebrates 20th edition

In 2005 a farmer from iXopo started a mountain bike race as a fundraiser. Last weekend cyclists tackled the 20th edition of the event.
Beautiful cosmos flowers line the district road that leads riders onto the trails of the KAP sani2c.
The KAP sani2c grew exponentially to become the wildly popular three day mountain bike stage race, with three different versions of the same three days of riding taking place over five days – The Trail, the Adventure and the Race.
‘Farmer Glen’, as he is affectionately known, Glen Haw has maintained the core mission of sani2c supporting communities, and the event now has 23 beneficiary schools along its 265 km route between Glencairn Farm near Sani Pass and Scottburgh on the South Coast.