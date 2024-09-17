PICTURES: Photographer shares tribute to Pravin Gordhan

Photographer Rajesh Jantilal shares some black and white photographs from an event where he photographed the anti-apartheid activist last year.

Former Anti-Apartheid activist and African National Congress (ANC) Stalwart, Communist, and two times Minister in the South African Government Pravin Gordhan attends a memorial service of his former Comrade Farook Meer of the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) in August 2023. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

In August 2023, former anti-apartheid activist and African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, communist, and two times Minister in the South African Government Pravin Gordhan attended a memorial service of his former Comrade Farook Meer, of the Natal Indian Congress (NIC). Photographer Rajesh Jantilal was there to capture the event where Gordhan met with his fellow Comrades and was one of the speakers at the Meer service.

Gordhan passed away on 13 September 2024. His memorial service will be held on the 18th and 19th in Durban and Johannesburg respectively and Gordhan’s funeral will be held the next day in Durban and has been declared to be a State Funeral by the Presidency.

Jantilal remembers: “For me, my memorable moment with Gordhan was at every chance, whenever there was an opportunity whilst taking pictures of him, in between he would find the time and would greet me and humbly say ‘Namaste (a Hindu greeting) Comrade’.”

