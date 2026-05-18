PICTURES: Riders tackle mud, mountains and magic at KAP sani2c 2026

The 22nd edition of the KAP sani2c took place between 6 and 9 May, with up to 1000 riders per event tackling the event.

Mountain bikers took part in either the KAP sani2c Adventure, or KAP sani2c ‘OG’ – two versions of essentially the same 270km route over three days.

Starting at Glencairn Farm near Underberg and riding the ‘best three days you can have on a mountain bike’ to Scottburgh on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

In the UCI men’s race, Stage 1’s crossing of the PG Bison Floating Bridge over the Mossbank Dam near Pevensey, is a tactical affair, with the two Toyota Specialized Imbuko teams selecting different lines across the dam. Seen here are UCI riders Tristan Nortje and Marco Joubert (in the yellow leaders’ jerseys) and Jaedon Terlouw in red and blue. Terlouw and teammate Travis Stedman were able to secure the overall win, after a broken chain cost Nortje and Joubert significant time on stage 2. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

Once down in the Umkomaas Valley, riders cross the Umkomaas Rivers multiple times across floating bridges, before climbing out the valley via the Unitrans Iconic Climb. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

In the UCI women’s race, Vera Looser and Samantha Sanders (Efficient Infiniti Insure) dominated the race to secure the title of KAP sani2c champions. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

Riders encounter ‘wildlife’ of all sorts, from domestic livestock on commercial farms and in rural villages, to giraffes and zebras on stage 3 in Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

The event, started to fundraise for one farm school, now supports 23 schools along its route, including Msayana school in the Umkomaas Valley, and learners are a big part of the crowd support for the riders communities over the three days. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

Riders are treated to the spectacular beauty of South Africa on trails that are maintained by the communities living on the route. Each community is responsible for a specific section of trail. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

Hand-built and perfected over many years, the KAP sani2c trails are a bucket-list ride for SA mountain bikers, with many returning year after year. Three riders have completed every single one of the 22 sani2c’s. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

From the KAP sani2c start venue, Glencairn Farm in Himeville, the KAP sani2c ‘OG’ UCI (Union Cycling International) racing kicks off with a 17km Prologue – ahead of the ‘OG’ event for all riders that started on the Thursday. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

The iconic cabbage tree on the Umkomaas descent into the Valley, known as the Umko Drop, is one of the key sections of trail that has made sani2c legendary. Picture: Anthony Grote/KAP sani2c

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