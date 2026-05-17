48 hours in pictures, 17 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

South African model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the Gucci Cruise 2027 collection fashion show at Times Square in New York on May 16, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Supporters of a local football team ride on a motorcycle in Padea, on the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 17, 2026. Ugandan officials confirmed that a 59-year-old man from DR Congo had died in Kampala after being admitted earlier in the week. His body was repatriated the same day. Tests showed the victim in Uganda was infected with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, first identified in 2007. The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency on Sunday over an outbreak of an Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has killed more than 80 and for which there is no vaccine. Fears of further spread grew when a laboratory on Sunday confirmed a case in the major eastern DRC city of Goma, which is controlled by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia. A total of 88 deaths and 336 suspected cases of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever have so far been reported, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) said in an update on Saturday. (Photo by Badru KATUMBA / AFP) Fire breaks out in a residential building after an Israeli strike in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City on May 15, 2026. Israel said on May 15 that it carried out a strike in Gaza targeting Ezzedine Al-Haddad, who it described as chief of the armed wing of Palestinian movement Hamas. Since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the Israeli military and intelligence services have waged an extensive campaign targeting the group’s senior political leaders and militant commanders in Gaza and across the region. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) A Youth Russian Ballet Company (YRBC) dancer presents Le Jardin Animé, the legendary jewel scene from the Romantic ballet Le Corsaire, at Roodepoort Theatre, west of Johannesburg, 15 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Christian worshipers attend the Roots of Revival event at the Washington Monument, held a day ahead of “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving” in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters celebrate after their leader Velenkosini Hlabisa announced Johannesburg Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso as the party Mayoral Candidate for the City of Johannesburg at Soweto, 16 May 2026, ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen A bodybuilder competes in the 20th South East Asian Championships 2026 at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP) Activists from a feminist collective protesting against the upcoming FIFA World Cup play soccer with a ball covered by a mask depicting US President Donald Trump in Mexico City on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) Akinori Atarashi shows his tattoos before the start of the Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo on May 17, 2026, one of Tokyo’s largest Shinto celebrations. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) Police work at the scene after a driver injured seven people, two of them badly, when he drove on a sidewalk in Modena on May 16, 2026. (Photo by AFP) A fire breather performs during the Surabaya Vaganza street night parade, part of celebrations marking the 733rd anniversary of Surabaya, Indonesia’s second largest city, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Juni KRISWANTO / AFP) A Boeing 777-3B5(ER) aircraft by Korean Air airline flies at sunset in front of clouds shortly after take-off from Frankfurt International Airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 15, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) French social media influencer Lea Elui Ginet arrives for the screening of the film “El ser querido” (The Beloved) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) French former football player and actor Eric Cantona poses during a photocall of the film “Cantona” at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) French matador Carlos Olsina performs a pass on a bull during the Feria in Ales, southern France, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) Participants ride in the rain as they take part in the 15th Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on May 17, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. Over 4,200 motorcycle enthusiasts dressed in vintage-inspired attire participate in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride across more than 40 Australian towns and cities on May 17, 2026, an annual event held in partnership with Movember to raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs. (Photo by Jesse Thompson/Getty Images) Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane pours beer on Bayern Munich’s Austrian midfielder #27 Konrad Laimer as they celebrate after the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Cologne in Munich, southern Germany, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP) Supporters of British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, watch the speeches on screens after taking part in a march organised by Unite The Kingdom, in central London on May 16, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) This aerial view shows the decorations on Rua 3 for the 2026 World Cup in the Alvorada neighborhood of Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on May 16, 2026. With over 30 years of tradition, “Rua da Copa” is internationally recognized by FIFA and designated as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Amazonas. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP) Darina Nikolaeva Yotova, aka Dara and representing Bulgaria with the song ‘Bangaranga’, celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 (ESC) at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 15 May 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 11 May 2026