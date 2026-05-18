24 hours in pictures, 18 May 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

AS FAR supporters react after South African Police Service (SAPS) officers fired a smoke grenade as they clash in the stands during the CAF Champions League final first leg football match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR (Association Sportive des Forces Armees Royales – Royal Army Club) at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on May 17, 2026. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) People wearing protective suits inspect the Dutch Hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius after arriving at the port of Rotterdam on May 18, 2026. A cruise ship that sparked global alarm after a deadly outbreak of hantavirus docked in Rotterdam harbour on May 18, with the skeleton crew facing weeks of quarantine. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) Businessman and ‘political fixer’ Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate Court, 18 May2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Peru’s presidential candidate Roberto Sanchez, of the Juntos por el Peru party, gestures to supporters as fireworks explode in the background during a campaign rally in Lima on May 17, 2026. Left-wing candidate Roberto Sanchez has qualified for the runoff of Peru’s presidential election and will face right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori in June 7. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP) British jockey James Revely ridind “Kolocico” jumps over a water jump during the 148th edition of the ‘Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris’ steeplechase horse race at the Auteuil Hippodrome in Paris on May 17, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Team Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Alex Marquez crashes during the 2026 Catalunya Moto GP Grand Prix at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, on May 17, 2026. (Photo by DANIEL BALLARIN / AFP) A delivery driver passes through a damaged section of road along Hood Avenue in Rosebank, 15 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A livestock vendor bathes his sheep in stream water near Rawal Dam during a hot summer day ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Islamabad on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) A worker collects flowers from a field at Timahdite in the Ifrane province of Morocco, on May 17, 2026. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is seen on a large screen during a long distance Q&A session at the Smart Mobility Summit 2026, in Tel Aviv on May 18, 2026. (Photo by ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP) Dairy farmers pour milk onto the road as they stage a protest against the production and trade of adulterated milk in Amritsar on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Members of the Tamil community in France wearing fake blood-stained aprons bearing the words “Sri Lankan Army” take part in a protest march in Paris on May 18, 2026, demanding that Sri Lanka recognize what they describe as the Tamil genocide. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) Lorient’s supporters hold flares during the French L1 football match between FC Lorient and Le Havre Athletic Club at Yves-Allainmat stadium in Lorient, western France on May 17, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) Aerial view of the sculpture of late Brazilian football legend Pele, by artist Alejandro Velazco, called “La Canarinha” on the esplanade of the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on May 17, 2026. The three-ton, 9-meter-high statue made of silver nitrate bronze was placed at Jalisco stadium as part of the events of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in Mexico. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) A worker monitors products for export at a packaging factory in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu Province, on May 18, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 17 May 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 13 May 2026