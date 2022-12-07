PODCAST: The Atlas Lions fly the flag for Africa

Phakaaathi Reporter

Morocco sprung the surprise of the last 16 of the Fifa World Cup when they stunned Spain to reach the quarterfinals, leaving Africa as the only continent outside of Europe and South America to have a team in the last eight.

The Atlas Lions have defended brilliantly in this tournament and the question now is whether they can continue to do that on Saturday against a rampant Portugal, fresh off a 6-1 thumping of Switzerland.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podact, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark is joined by soccer writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe as they discuss all the last 16 matches, from Morocco’s stunning win, to Senegal’s collapse against England, to Brazil’s mauling of South Korea.

The team also discusses the quarterfinal draw, and give their view on who we will see in the World Cup semifinals.

You can listen to the Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here and on iono.fm