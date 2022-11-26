PODCAST: Imtiaz Sooliman on ‘serving people with love, compassion and mercy’

Stephen Tau

The humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers Foundation is no stranger to South Africans.

This organisation is known to always be first on the ground when disaster strikes.

Whether it is a hospital experiencing water challenges or extreme weather conditions resulting in people losing their households and loved ones, Gift of the Givers is always on stand-by to offer relief assistance.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health dept says it’s addressing challenges at Rahima Moosa hospital after doctor’s criticism

Despite having built a reputable reputation for itself, the organisation has also come under criticism in the past.

Last year, the governing African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) accused Gift of the Givers of allegedly using food parcels to boost the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Ward 12 Umhlathuze Local Municipality by-election campaign in the province.

READ: ANC accuses Gift of the Givers of using food to boost IFP campaign

As if that was enough, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Zulu came under fire for her remarks about the need for government and other stakeholders to coordinate as they respond to disaster-stricken communities, to avoid help going to those who don’t actually need it.

Senior digital reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau invited one of the founders of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman to talk about the humanitarian work they have been doing over the years as well as issues of governance.

LISTEN HERE:

The Citizen Talk with Stephen Tau’s Podcast is available to listen to on www.citizen.co.za

NOW READ: People would starve if NGOs did it your way, Sooliman tells Lindiwe Zulu