Lunga Mzangwe
Journalist
3 minute read
26 Nov 2022
4:53 am
News

Sisulu making comments before discussing with electoral committee ‘a sign of lack of discipline’

Lunga Mzangwe

"Sisulu did not even make the required numbers to stand for the ANC's presidential bid."

Lindiwe Sisulu
Photo: Nigel Sibanda
The ANC's electoral committee (EC) has shot down claims by Tourism Minister and ANC national executive committee member Lindiwe Sisulu that the committee ignored rules and disadvantaged her candidacy for party president. Failed to meet threshold The committee has instead argued Sisulu failed to meet the 25% threshold of support which includes the endorsement of a province. In a letter addressed to the EC chair Kgalema Motlanthe, Sisulu said despite her name exceeding 25% threshold of support, she was not included in the list of candidates for the position of president. NOW READ: How ANC branches shunned Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu...

Read more on these topics