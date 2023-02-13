WATCH: Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Thahasello Mphatsoe

Rihanna’s representative confirmed she is expecting another child after the star delivered a stunning performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

The crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, erupted in excitement as Rihanna, dressed head-to-toe in bright red and sporting a baby bump performed a series of classic hits including B**ch Better Have My Money, Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, Umbrella, We Found Love and Only Girl (In The World).

Throughout her show, she was accompanied by a team of dancers. She also appeared to rub her belly at the beginning of her set.

