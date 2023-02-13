Rihanna slayed her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance while carrying baby no. 2

Kaunda Selisho

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl with a career-spanning medley of pop bangers, but it was her baby bump that dominated the conversation.

The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a moulded bustier — and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making.

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child

Rihanna wears an all read look by Loewe for her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance | Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Representatives for the singer confirmed the speculation to trade magazines Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter: Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

The 34-year-old welcomed her first child, a son, with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.

Musically speaking, fans who hoped for some fresh tracks were disappointed: Rihanna’s night on the world’s biggest stage offered a nostalgia tour of hits past.

She delivered her club smashes including Where Have You Been to Only Girl (In the World) and the time-tested We Found Love.

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. | Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Rude Boy, Bitch Better Have My Money, Work and All of the Lights were also on the setlist, as a sea of dancers performed stunning acrobatics.

Wild Thoughts, Run This Town and, of course, Umbrella and Diamonds rounded out the show.

Rihanna bouncing back strong after delivering first child (May 2022), currently pregnant to 2nd child (assuming 2nd tri), & providing us this phenomenal performance sealed by her flawless voice. A perfect portrayal of success for women in this era. We’re taking fenty notes,Riri. pic.twitter.com/PsDoHA4s96— Inna (@AsuperF) February 13, 2023

Only one ‘special guest’

She did not, as many stars do, bring out any guest artists, commanding the stage all on her own.

The evening marked a reversal after Rihanna had previously turned down the gig in protest of the National Football League’s handling of race issues.

But in accepting the coveted slot this time around, the Barbados-born singer said it was “important for representation.”

“It’s important for my son to see this.”

Still no new music

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Since releasing Anti in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she’s become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

But the album she’s been teasing for years remains the stuff of myth — and seemed it would stay so awhile longer.

