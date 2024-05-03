ANC’s Limpopo Marula festival debacle

Disco icon Forsta Teanet claims Limpopo snubbed him from Marula festival, sparking controversy over artist selection.

‘Disco Music King” Forsta Teanet has accused the Limpopo government of snubbing him from the annual Marula festival, which runs from today to Sunday.

Every year, the small mining and tourism town of Phalaborwa becomes a hype of heritage and cultural activities that culminates into a music festival.

The event, which is sponsored by the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism – is held at various venues around Phalaborwa, with the final gig at the Phalaborwa Impala Park Stadium.

The festival offers glitz and glamour while revellers enjoy the melodious sounds of kwaito, jazz, R&B, Afrobeats, gospel, regae and amapiano, to mention just some of the musical genres.

But the event has had its share of complains from artists, the business community and citizens.

“I was invited by the department to their offices in Polokwane three weeks ago. I was told I will perform,” Teanet said. “But what baffled me was when I realised my image was not in the line-up of performers.”

Teanet, who is younger brother to the late Shangaan disco sensation, Peta Teanet, also pleaded poverty.

He said he was living from hand to mouth. At times, Teanet said, he would go to bed with his wife and five children on empty stomachs.

The only thing that managed to put food on the table, he said, was his music and the recording studio left by his brother.

Teanet added he was now been pestered by his backing vocalists and choreographers, who expect payment from him.

“They came to rehearse every day. They spent their monies for food and transport. I also had to empty my bank account in preparation for this festival, knowing very well that money was coming. Now I don’t know what to do. I think the department owes me and it must pay,” he said.

Teanet marched to the department’s office on Monday to try to persuade the officials. But he was sent from pillar to post.

Teanet said he also went to the offices of the opposition parties, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance and to Frans Mohlala, the ANC’s Limpopo headquarters, for help.

But it was all in vain. Department spokesperson Zaid Kala said artists knew there was always a chance to perform in another year.

“I am not sure about Teanet’s sentiments on the alleged promises to perform at Marula. But what I know is that whoever did not get a chance to perform this year, can always perform next year,” said Kala.

“We have a lot of artists and they cannot all be booked on a single event. We always rotate them so that they all have a chance to perform.

“That is why we don’t have international artists performing this year, because of the irreparable economic wounds left by the Covid pandemic.”

Departmental MEC Rodgers Monama said the line-up of artists includes King Monada, Master KG, Aymos and Makhadzi, who will entertain revellers. The event is sponsored for R8 million