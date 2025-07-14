Sports update: Boks & Proteas secure wins

Weekend sports captivated fans, and the action continues this week with the Boks, Proteas, and more thrilling sports events.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch, seen here with Proteas fans in London last month, was superb in the second Test of his career against Zimbabwe. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images/Getty Images

What a weekend.

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner captured their first Wimbledon titles, Chelsea won the Club World Cup title in the USA and the Springboks beat Italy in Gqeberha to take their series 2-0.

There were all sorts of other actions across the globe as well. England and India were embroiled in an exciting cricket Test match, while MotoGP action was underway, and Banyana Banyana was in action in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

And the action continues this week, with the Boks taking on Georgia in Mbombela, the Proteas in action in a tri-series with hosts Zimbabwe and New Zealand and plenty more to keep sports fans entertained.

