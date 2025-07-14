OPINION: Are Willie’s Bok days now over?

Aphelele Fassi and Damian Willemse are already ahead of Le Roux in the pecking order for the No 15 jersey.

Is this it for Willie le Roux?

One has got to wonder whether the latest member of the Springbok 100-club will play again for the national team.

On Saturday in Gqeberha, Le Roux joined seven other players to have picked up 100 caps for the Boks when he started at fullback in the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha.

Le Roux delivered a mixed bag performance and was subbed not long after half-time.

But with the two-time World Cup winner turning 36 next month, and with Aphelele Fassi (27) and Damian Willemse (27) in the wings and already ahead of Le Roux in the Bok pecking order, it feels like we’ve seen the last of the assist king, as Le Roux has come to be known in recent years.

Let’s also not forget coach Rassie Erasmus has in the past also called up Jordan Hendrikse (24), who can play flyhalf and fullback, and Quan Horn (24), and they have lots of international rugby ahead of them.

Bok fullback competition

Le Roux has been a quality Bok member since 2013, despite how many fans feel about his abilities.

Like most players, he’s got his strong points and weak points, he’s done good things and made some blunders, but he’s always played with passion and always thought of those around him rather than himself.

It will be interesting to see if coach Rassie Erasmus keeps Le Roux in the mix for the Rugby Championship.

I don’t think he will, not with Fassi and Willemse around and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also able to play fullback. The Boks are well covered in the fullback department.

Where does one rank Le Roux then, among the Boks’ fullbacks since 1992? Can he be spoken about in the same company as Andre Joubert and Percy Montgomery? Is he better than one of them, or better than both, or is he not even close to being in that company?

Whatever your thoughts, Le Roux served the Boks well, he won two World Cups and he played 100 Tests. That’s some career, so well done to him.

And thank you for all the thrills – and spills.