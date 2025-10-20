Multimedia

VIDEO: Lesufi dedicates a day to give drug addicts access to doctors and rehab

Lesufi said those who are addicted to drugs can get help from health groups and rehab institutions

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi wants 27 October 2025 to be a drug free day in the province.

He said the provincial government will provide access to health groups and rehab institutions on this day. He urged parents and community members to use this opportunity to get professional help for youth who are addicted to drugs.

“If you know a child that is addicted to drugs, if you know a child that is addicted to nyaope, if you know a child that is getting out of hand, whether you live in Soweto, Katlehong, Tembisa, Lenasia or Vanderbijlpark, on the 27 October 2025 at 10am bring them to me.

“I’m bringing doctors, I’m bringing nurses, I’m bringing social workers. We must not get tired in assisting our children so that they can have their own future,” said Lesufi.

Read more on these topics

drug addiction Drug Rehabilitation Panyaza Lesufi

