Mazwi Kubheka disappearance sparks Vosloorus fury [VIDEO]

Kubheka was allegedly abducted after a dispute over business operations.

Tensions reached fever pitch in Vosloorus following the disappearance of local shop owner Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka.

Kubheka was allegedly abducted on 2 April 2026, after a dispute over business operations, sparking anger and growing calls for answers from the community.

He took over a shop previously rented by foreigners after they were forcefully evicted by the community.

Investigation

Calls for Kubheka’s safe return are mounting, with community members, political parties and civic groups staging Workers’ Day protests to demand action.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, confirmed that the national Crime Intelligence unit is now investigating the disappearance of Kubheka.

Kubheka called for calm and allow police to do their work.

“We have deployed the intelligence structures to assist with the case.

Manhunt

Gauteng Premier Panyaza tried to calm the angry crowd.

“An injury to one must be an injury to all of us. We must not allow people to do as they wish in our own country. From the bottom of our hearts, as the Gauteng Government, we are on this case. We’ll hunt, even if they can hide, we’ll get them.”

Police mobilisation

Meanwhile, ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo led residents to the Vosloorus Police Station, putting pressure on police for urgent updates on the case of the 27-year-old.

In a passionate address to the crowd, Khumalo called for discipline and full police mobilisation.

“Law enforcement bears the ultimate responsibility to crack this case. They must leave no stone unturned. Let’s be clear, it cannot be business as usual while a child of this community remains missing.”

Concern

The EFF in Gauteng expressed deep concern over Kubheka’s disappearance.

“We stand in solidarity with his family and loved ones during this difficult time and urge all members of the public, particularly the South African Police Services, to assist in any way possible.

“If you have any information that may help locate him, please do not hesitate to come forward and contact the number provided. Every lead matters. Let us come together as a community to bring Mazwi home safely,” the red berets said.

Gauteng Community Safety’s Ofentse Morwane said a missing-person case is under investigation and that two persons of interest have been questioned.