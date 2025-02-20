VIDEO: The aftermath of Montana Tornado

Pretoria residents feared for their lives when a tornado swept through parts of Montana on Tuesday afternoon.

Workers try to move a vehicle as signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Citizen’s Multimedia Editor Michel Bega took a trip to Montana in the north of Pretoria to see the trail of destruction left behind by a tornado that hit the area on Tuesday at around 5pm.

Jada motors employee Ayanda Phalangu described the storm as terrifying.

During our visit to the area, businesses and residents were still picking up the pieces and clearing the damage.

The extreme weather conditions this week has caused multiple damage across the city, from flooded roads and bridges to uprooted trees and destroyed roofs.

