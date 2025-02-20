Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

VIDEO: The aftermath of Montana Tornado

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

20 Feb 2025

04:32 am

Pretoria residents feared for their lives when a tornado swept through parts of Montana on Tuesday afternoon.

Workers try to move a vehicle as signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Citizen’s Multimedia Editor Michel Bega took a trip to Montana in the north of Pretoria to see the trail of destruction left behind by a tornado that hit the area on Tuesday at around 5pm.

Jada motors employee Ayanda Phalangu described the storm as terrifying.

During our visit to the area, businesses and residents were still picking up the pieces and clearing the damage.

The extreme weather conditions this week has caused multiple damage across the city, from flooded roads and bridges to uprooted trees and destroyed roofs.

.

ALSO WATCH: Hennops River floods Centurion intersection

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Pretoria North tornado Tshwane weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Budget speech: ANC ministers also opposed VAT hike, Godongwana slams DA’s ‘identity crisis’
Business Budget speech postponement embarrassing but might be sign that GNU works
Business ‘SA has no leadership’: Parties slam budget speech postponement over GNU dispute
Business Budget 2025 postponed in shocking move after GNU fight over VAT
News Gauteng Liquor Board suspends Zanzou nightclub’s operating licence

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp