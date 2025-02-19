WATCH: Hennops River floods Centurion intersection

The Citizen’s Multimedia Editor Michel Bega took this video footage of an intersection in Centurion flooded by the Hennops River.

The Hennops River is seen flooding over the intersection of Rabie Street and End Avenue in Centurion, 18 February 2025, following days of rain in Gauteng. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Traffic in Centurion was at a standstill on Wednesday morning after the Hennops River flooded a major intersection at Rabie Street and End Avenue. This follows days of rain in Gauteng.

Motorists had to look for alternative routes to bypass the flood, which caused major traffic congestion in the area.

Centurion has been plagued with floods in the area for the past decade.

Emergency services have urged pedestrians and motorists to avoid crossing flooded roads and rivers.

ALSO WATCH: Clean water pumped out of Gautrain tunnels into polluted Zandspruit river