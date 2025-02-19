WATCH: Tornado leaves a trail of destruction in Tshwane as rain persists

There were no reported injuries from the incidents.

The damage caused by the tornado in Tshwane. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services.

As the heavy downpours persist across Gauteng, a tornado left a trail of destruction in the City of Tshwane, damaging hundreds of buildings and homes.

Tornado

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said they have deployed emergency response teams to various areas.

He said people had to be evacuated after their homes were flooded.

“Emergency response teams consisting of firefighters from the fire and rescue operations division and other officials from the disaster risk management section to the scene in Montana, Pretoria North, where several buildings, vehicles and other properties were damaged by a tornado.”

Mnguni said the incident was reported as flooding to the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) on Tuesday evening at about 6 pm.

“The ECC immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Innesdale Fire Station, Wonderboom Fire Station and Rosslyn Fire Station to the scene. These included a swift water rescue unit, a rapid intervention unit, a video unit and a district commander’s unit.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters found out that there was significant damage caused by the storm, which uprooted some trees and blew away the corrugated iron roof sheets of the buildings, carports and other structures in the area along the Sefako Makgatho Drive,” Mnguni said.

Watch the destruction caused by the tornado

Damages

Mnguni said one complex was severely damaged.

“The residential complex in Veda Street near Enkeldoorn Street was badly affected as several of the buildings within the complex suffered major damage, especially on the upper floors and the roofs as external geysers and corrugated iron roof sheets were brought to the ground by the strong wind, leaving the structures of the units exposed to the falling rain.

“Rainwater seeped through and caused water damage on the top floors of the residential units. The residents had to be evacuated and sheltered temporarily in the neighbouring units, and our Disaster Management officials are on the scene doing an assessment of the damage and how they further can assist the affected families,” Mnguni said.

Mnguni said the City of Tshwane also received calls of flooding incidents in other areas, such as Mabopane, in Pretoria North, where fire and rescue operations units were also deployed to assist.

As the heavy downpours continue to persist across the Gauteng province, a tornado has left a trail of destruction in the City of Tshwane. #TshwaneTornado #Tshwane #Weather #Flooding Pictures: Tshwane Emergency Services. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/pzevne9uO1 February 19, 2025

Warning

Mnguni has called on communities to be vigilant and take precautions during adverse weather conditions.

“If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects which may be hit by lightning. Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain, as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

“Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm. Motorists and pedestrians should be extra cautious where roads are slippery and/or visibility is affected. Move to higher ground if rising water levels are observed. Refrain from travelling on bridges or roads in low-lying areas, which are particularly vulnerable to flooding, and avoid crossing swollen streams,” Mnguni said.

Tornado touched down.🌪️

Zambezi drive, Pretoria North.🇿🇦



So far, Only trees got hurt… 🌳🌴 pic.twitter.com/AVKfjlab4r February 18, 2025

Alert

Mnguni said the emergency services department will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert for any related emergencies.

“Residents are equally and strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and to monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips,” Mnguni said.

