WATCH: Driving the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge feels like wearing couture on wheels

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan transcends ordinary luxury, creating a unique connection between car and owner with every detail.

When I think of a Rolls-Royce, I do not just think about a luxury car. I think about walking into the ateliers of Chanel or Dior and having a couture gown created exclusively for me.

Every stitch, every fabric choice and every finishing touch would be designed around my personality.

That is exactly what owning a Rolls-Royce feels like. Except it goes even further.

The experience is not simply about buying a vehicle. It is about commissioning a masterpiece that reflects who you are.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. Where ultimate luxury meets serious attitude. Picture: Shaun Holland

Luxury begins before you even see the car

Long before I got behind the wheel of the Cullinan Black Badge, I realised that Rolls-Royce has mastered the art of making every customer feel like the most important person in the room.

Walking into the dealership immediately sets the tone. The spacious showroom feels more like an exclusive luxury gallery than a traditional dealership. There is no sense of being rushed. Every corner invites you to slow down and appreciate the craftsmanship around you.

Even the coffee arrives with the Rolls-Royce logo elegantly presented, reminding you that every detail matters. From the first conversation to discussing colours, finishes and personal preferences, the entire experience revolves around you.

That level of personal service is becoming increasingly rare.

Bespoke means truly yours

One of the biggest misconceptions people have is that wealthy buyers simply walk into a dealership and drive away with a Rolls-Royce.

That could not be further from reality.

Every Cullinan Black Badge is built around its owner. Creating one can take as long as nine months depending on the level of customisation requested.

Nothing is too unusual.

Owners can choose unique paint finishes, personalised leather combinations, intricate embroidery and handcrafted wood veneers. If you can imagine it, Rolls-Royce’s artisans will often find a way to create it.

That is what makes every vehicle unique.

The little details make the biggest impression.

Some features genuinely left me speechless.

The famous Starlight Headliner is already breathtaking, but what makes it even more magical is that it can be configured to mirror the exact constellation from your birth date and even the time you were born.

Imagine looking up every evening and seeing the stars exactly as they appeared on the day you entered the world.

It is deeply personal and wonderfully sentimental. Then there are the iconic rear coach doors, often referred to as suicide doors. They open in the opposite direction to conventional doors, creating a dramatic arrival worthy of a Hollywood premiere while also making entry and exit remarkably graceful.

Another charming surprise is the signature umbrella hidden inside the rear door.

It is one of those thoughtful touches that perfectly captures the Rolls-Royce philosophy. Someone imagined a rainy day and decided owners should never have to search for an umbrella.

Behind the wheel of the Black Badge

Driving the Cullinan Black Badge was an experience I will not forget.

The Black Badge is the younger, bolder and more rebellious member of the Rolls-Royce family. It carries an unmistakable sense of confidence without sacrificing refinement. The darkened Spirit of Ecstasy, black exterior detailing and striking 23-inch bespoke wheels give it a commanding road presence that immediately turns heads.

Beneath the bonnet sits a formidable 6.75 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 441kW of power. Despite its size, acceleration feels effortless.

Bold, imposing and unmistakably Rolls-Royce, the Cullinan Black Badge brings a darker edge to luxury motoring. Picture: Shaun Holland

The famous Magic Carpet Ride suspension lives up to its reputation. South African roads seemed to disappear beneath the wheels as the Cullinan floated across uneven surfaces with astonishing composure.

Inside, technical carbon fibre trim sits alongside the handcrafted leather and illuminated fascia, creating a cabin that feels both contemporary and timeless.

Every button, surface and material reminds you that perfection is never accidental.

The Specs

Its exterior features include a blacked-out Pantheon grille, black Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, illuminated grille, bespoke 23-inch alloy wheels and distinctive Black Badge styling.

Inside, buyers enjoy the famous Starlight Headliner, handcrafted leather, advanced digital displays, premium audio, technical carbon fibre trim and endless bespoke personalisation options.

In South Africa, prices typically start from around R16 million depending on the level of customisation selected.

More than a luxury SUV

The Cullinan Black Badge is not simply about wealth. It celebrates individuality. Every stitch tells a story, every material has been selected with intention, every commission becomes an extension of its owner.

As I handed back the keys, I realised that Rolls-Royce is not selling transportation. It is selling a feeling. A feeling that someone has created something exclusively for you.

Much like stepping into Chanel or Dior and leaving with a couture masterpiece made to fit nobody else.

That is the true magic of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. It is not just bespoke.

It is deeply, beautifully personal.