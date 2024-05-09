Rolls-Royce Cullinan returns from careful nip/tuck as new Series II

First subtle revision in the Cullinan's five-year history has been extensive inside and out.

External changes, though easy spot, are small at the front. Image: Rolls-Royce

Following six years on the market as the supposed pinnacle of SUV opulence, Rolls-Royce has now unveiled the Cullinan Series II, which will serve as a significantly refreshed iteration of the original.

What has changed?

Fairly obvious to the eye, the Cullinan Series II sports a redesigned front end with a more aggressive air intake featuring widened veins.

Following in the footsteps of the upper echelon models from parent company BMW, the grille has now been illuminated for the first time.

Cullinan is mounted on 23-inch alloy wheels as standard. Image: Rolls-Royce

The Black Badge model receives a darkened grille and exterior brightwork, including the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

The new series extends this dark treatment to the window surrounds, door spears, and handles, all meticulously hand-painted and polished for a high-gloss finish.

Black Badge tops the Cullinan range once again.

With its name derived from the Gauteng town that delivered the world’s largest diamond at 3 100 carats, the updated Cullinan continues to be a statement of extravagance.

The 23-inch wheels for example are the largest ever offered on a Black Badge model. The unique interwoven spoke design allows a clear view of the disc brake calipers, available in red, black, or other bespoke colours.

Opulence inside

Inside, the Black Badge iteration continues the theme of advanced materials and bespoke design. The Technical Carbon finish, with its precise repeating pattern, has been retained, offering a three-dimensional effect.

As per its name, darkened exposed carbon fibre features on the dashboard of the Black Badge. Image: Rolls-Royce

If the Individual Rear Seats configuration is chosen, buyers can include the Black Badge infinity symbol on the rear ‘waterfall’ section, adding a touch of exclusivity to the champagne cooler.

A standout feature is the new duality twill textile, a rayon fabric made from bamboo, inspired by the extensive bamboo grove at Sir Henry Royce’s former winter home in the Côte d’Azur.

Swivelling rear seats integrated into the boot floor can be had as an option. Image: Rolls-Royce

This material incorporates up to 2.2-million stitches and is available in a range of bespoke colourways. The dark ambience of the interior is further enhanced with physical vapour deposition for the air vent surrounds, and a new clock cabinet with an up-lit Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

Same power

Under the bonnet of both the standard model and the Black Badge is the proven twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine, delivering 441kW/900Nm. The ZF-sourced eight-speed gearbox automatic is again the only option available.

While devoid of a manual mode, unsurprisingly, selecting the ‘Low’ mode button activates additional performance features, including faster gear shifts and a change in exhaust tone.

Price still unknown

Priced at R13-million in pre-facelift guise, the Cullinan Series II, at present, remains an unconfirmed entity for South Africa, however, should approval be given, expect it to arrive before year-end at a significantly higher price point.

