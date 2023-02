Citizen Reporter

As the hope of finding survivors in the rubble fades, focus is beginning to shift to the millions left homeless by the disaster.

Aid has been slow to reach the worst-hit parts of the country, where years of civil war have already left vital infrastructure ill-equipped.

While aid convoys have now been able to cross the border from Turkey, Syria is still staring down the barrel of a vast humanitarian crisis.

WATCH: Meet fitness model cop Daisy van Vuuren