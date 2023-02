Thahasello Mphatsoe

Daisy van Vuuren, a 51-year-old lieutenant-colonel mounted unit commander in the South African Police Service (Saps) in Pretoria, is determined to raise South Africa’s flag high. The once-shy cop will compete at an International Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) event in Italy.

