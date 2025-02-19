Multimedia

WATCH: Clean water pumped out of Gautrain tunnels into polluted Zandspruit river

By Shaun Holland

19 Feb 2025

Video footage shows a water duct where clean water is pumped from Gautrain tunnels into the polluted Zandspruit in Sandton.

Illegal boreholes cause Gautrain tunnel damage, experts say

A water duct where clean water is pumped from Gautrain tunnels into the polluted Zandspruit in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The Citizen’s Multimedia Editor Michel Bega took a trip to Zandspuit in Sandton to photograph a water tunnel where clean water is running into the polluted Zandspruit River.

This comes after Gautrain services between Park Station and Rosebank were suspended due to the illegal drilling of a borehole.

Experts are seeking a solution to prevent this wastage of water considering the water crisis that South Africa is experiencing.

NOW READ: Illegal boreholes cause Gautrain tunnel damage, experts say

gautrain water and sanitation water crisis

