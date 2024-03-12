WATCH: Firefighters save ‘hijacked’ house in Randburg

Firefighters responded to a fire at a property, believed to be a hijacked house, in Randburg.

Fire Ops SA Battalion Chief Rudi Swanepoel is seen at the scene of a fire at 33 Loots Road in Randburg, 12 March 2024. The fire started in the backyard in a pile of tyres. The firefighting team managed to save the house from any maojor damage. Residents indicated that the house is a hijacked property with anything between 20 to 80 people living on the property. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The firefighting team found a pile of tyres and debris ablaze in the back yard.

According to neighbours the property is a hijacked property with anything from 20 to 80 people living at the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

