WATCH: Panyaza Lesufi delivers his opening of the Gauteng legislature address

PremierLesufi is expected to outline key priorities of the Goverment of Provincial Unity (GPU)

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will deliver an address at the opening of the Gauteng legislature on Thursday evening.

This event will mark the official opening of the First Term of the Seventh Legislature led by the African National Congress (ANC) under a newly constructed Government of Provincial Unity (GPU).

Lesufi is expected to announce the administration’s key priorities and his plans to improve the quality of life for the marginalized and poor in the province.

Gauteng, a province much of the country gravitates toward for economic opportunity, had its unemployment rate increase by 0.9% from the previous quarter to 35.1%.

Lesufi has announced initiatives to deal with the unemployment crisis in the province but he is expected to emphasize more about the future of initiatives such as Nasi Ispani.

Lesufi is also expected to speak about the housing crisis in the province where the lack of land is becoming a reality for government and developers.

The minority government in the province and issues in metros around the province were also expected to take precedence.

The address will happen in Katlehong as part of the provincial government’s decision to boost township economies and bring the message of service delivery closer to the poor.