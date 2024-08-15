Scepticism rules as Lesufi set to open Gauteng’s 7th legislature

As Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi opens the legislature, opposition doesn't expect any concrete plans on crime and service delivery.

Amid rising public discontent and an unstable political climate, many eyes will be on Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi as he opens the seventh Gauteng legislature this evening.

Political parties are calling for a strong plan for the province’s future amid economic uncertainty, rising unemployment, and demands for better service delivery.

Lesufi’s address is expected to focus on his top priorities, including a crime-fighting strategy featuring the crime prevention wardens and programmes targeting townships, informal settlements and hostels.

Inkatha Freedom Party secretary Alco Ngobese, whose party is part of the provincial government with the Patriotic Alliance and Rise Mzansi, said: “Although we hold one seat, we believe it’s time to bring change for citizens.

“For too long, the provincial government promised to eradicate informal settlements and improve living conditions in hostels, but implementation has been lacking.”

‘Empty promises’

EFF Gauteng’s Dumisani Baleni said Gauteng residents are frustrated with empty promises.

“We expect the premier to repeat his previous commitments without clear timelines.

“The EFF is particularly interested in hearing progress on addressing the human settlements crisis, as concerns remain about its effectiveness, highlighted by the death of an EFF councillor advocating for Alexandra’s housing needs,” he said.

Baleni added that while crime-fighting was important, rising unemployment potentially undermined these efforts.

“The EFF has consistently called for premier Lesufi to focus on industrial development, support emerging industries and establish firms and factories to stimulate economic activity and reduce crime.

“Expanding state infrastructure, particularly in transport and electricity, is also crucial,” he said.

He stressed that proposals like establishing a provincial state bank and expanding the railway network need concrete plans and timelines.

Lesufi was elected unopposed in June, with his nomination seconded by the DA.

However an impasse in Cabinet negotiations led the DA to the opposition benches.

DA, MK don’t expect anything new to help residents

Solly Msimanga, DA provincial leader, said they don’t expect anything new to improve the lives of Gauteng residents.

“Every year, premier Lesufi has told the residents of this province that lifestyle audits are underway and will be completed soon.

“Lifestyle audits need to be made available to the public as a matter of urgency.

“Every year we are told about plans to fight corruption in this province, yet there is nothing tangible to show for this.

“The premier’s office was meant to release one fraud detection report during the last financial year, but this has not been done. Forensic reports are still not complete, which means no action can be taken.”

Msimanga added the premier should outline detailed plans for all departments, including those given to smaller parties and those merged with the office of the premier.

Bafana Mahlabe, provincial spokesperson for uMkhonto weSizwe party, said: “We don’t expect much change as it’s the same party in power.

“The numerous complaints about service delivery, as shown by protests and petitions, reflects the performance of government departments in the province.”