Rand Water maintenance progressing as planned

Rand Water’s phased maintenance aims to safeguard water supply. Some areas face low pressure or outages as work continues.

Everything is going according to plan in phase two of major maintenance affecting multiple municipalities across Gauteng, Rand Water says.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said yesterday phase two of Rand Water’s major maintenance was on target.

It affects parts of the City of Johannesburg, City of Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality, Mogale City local municipality, Merafong local municipality, Madibeng local municipality, Royal Bafokeng local municipality, Rustenburg local municipality, Rand West City local municipality and mines and industries.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba has reminded residents about the 16-day planned regulatory inspection and cleaning maintenance of the Hartebeeshoek reservoir, in compliance with the dam safety regulations.

“This essential work, which will affect Tshwane’s reservoirs and meters that are supplied by the (ISGlobal) reservoir, is scheduled to start tomorrow at 7am and is expected to be completed on 18 July.

According to Rand Water, it’s team of technicians will, in the first two days of the scheduled work, isolate and test the valves before draining the reservoir into the municipal reticulation system.

The draining process is expected to take three days.

Bokaba said once the reservoir has been emptied, the team will install a bypass valve to allow the water utility to supply water by bypassing the reservoir during the scheduled work period.

“Bypassing the reservoir will ensure that supply interruption is kept to a minimum, with low-lying areas continuing to receive water, albeit with low pressure. High-lying areas will have no water during the work period.

The last part of the maintenance work, according to the water utility, will be to clean the reservoir. This process is expected to take six days to be completed.

Thereafter, the team will disinfect the reservoir for three days before activating the supply to the meters.

Reservoirs and meters affected in Tshwane include Akasia, Akasia East and Akasia West reservoirs; Ga-Rankuwa East, West and industrial reservoirs; Kruisfontein reservoir, Soshanguve South, Klipfontein reservoir, Mabopane Main, Mabopane and Mabopane Central reservoirs; Magaliesberg/ Rosslyn reservoir, Rama City meter: Rama City, Soshanguve DD reservoir and Winterveldt reservoir.

Maroo said the system will take time to recover once the maintenance work is completed.

Water supply is not restored immediately as the system needs to build up capacity.

Low-lying areas recover first, while high-lying areas take longer.

WaterCAN’s Dr Ferrial Adam said: “This work is a positive and necessary step toward ensuring the resilience of our bulk water infrastructure and safeguarding future supply.

“At the same time, it’s important to recognise that this maintenance won’t solve all the water challenges faced by communities.

“Many of the ongoing issues – such as inconsistent supply, pipe bursts and water losses – stem from failures at the municipal level.

“These require urgent attention, improved management and better investment in local infrastructure.

“Sustainable access to clean water depends on coordinated action from all levels of government and must also include civil society and business.”

