TikTok tightens safety measures, deepens africa partnerships

TikTok's Q4 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report has underscored its global focus on safety.

TikTok’s Quarter 4 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report has underscored its global focus on safety, with Sub‑Saharan Africa recording millions of removals for guideline violations.

Nigeria led with 4 million videos taken down, South Africa saw over one million, and Kenya more than 800,000 – all with a proactive removal rate of 99.9%.

Integrity

TikTok said the figures reflect its commitment to protecting its billion‑plus users and reinforcing platform integrity.

“These numbers represent content that violated TikTok’s Community Guidelines and was proactively removed as part of TikTok’s ongoing efforts to keep the community safe.”

Regional engagement

The company also deepened regional engagement through the 2026 Pan‑African Media Summit, partnering with the Media Council of Kenya and OECD in a high‑level dialogue on election preparedness and democratic resilience.

TikTok’s Sub‑Saharan Africa team also led a media literacy session on safety and well‑being, highlighting the team’s role in advancing digital literacy and in collaborating with governments, civil society, and media leaders.

Africa Forward

At the Africa Forward Summit, acting Head of Government Relations Tokunbo Ibrahim joined a convening on child online safety hosted at Kenya’s State House by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

Visiting First Ladies from Madagascar, Tanzania, Eswatini and Guinea, alongside former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, pledged to strengthen child protection efforts in partnership with digital platforms.

TikTok also spotlighted creator‑led tourism storytelling at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026. A masterclass by Zethu Mthethwa, Head of Sales for Sub‑Saharan Africa, showcased how authentic, community‑driven content is reshaping travel discovery and helping brands connect with audiences in culturally relevant ways.

Elections

Ahead of Ethiopia’s 2026 elections, TikTok launched an in‑app Election Centre in Amharic with the National Election Board, providing reliable voting information and tips to counter misinformation.

Finally, at the 19th Kenya Internet Governance Forum, TikTok addressed tech‑facilitated gender‑based violence.

Outreach Manager Duduzile Mkhize joined a panel on “Connected and Protected,” with outcomes feeding into Kenya’s positioning for the Global IGF Summit in December.

Outcomes from the week-long summit will help shape Kenya’s contributions and positioning ahead of the 21st annual Global IGFSummit scheduled to take place in Kenya on 14-18 December.