WATCH: MK party marches against proposed VAT hike

Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MKP) supporters march, 10 March 2025, in Pretoria, to the South African Reserve Bank, against the proposed VAT increase. The march follows a postponement of the national budget last month, which was set to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The group also called for the cessation of the liquidation of Ithala Bank. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The MK party marched to the South African Reserve Bank on Monday to hand over its memorandum.

In the memorandum, the party demanded that VAT remains the same. It said any increase in VAT will directly affect the poor.

It also accused the GNU of prioritising white monopoly capital.