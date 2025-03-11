Multimedia

PICTURES: Umkhonto We Sizwe Party march to the South African Reserve Bank

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

11 Mar 2025

10:00 am

Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MKP) supporters marched to the South African Reserve Bank, against the proposed VAT increase.

Umkhonto We Sizwe Party supporters march in Pretoria

Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MKP) supporters march, 10 March 2025, in Pretoria, to the South African Reserve Bank, against the proposed VAT increase. The march follows a postponement of the national budget last month, which was set to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The group also called for the cessation of the liquidation of Ithala Bank. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The march follows a postponement of the national budget last month, which was set to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

The group also called for the cessation of the liquidation of Ithala Bank.

Read more on these topics

budget gallery photography pictures politics Tshwane uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

