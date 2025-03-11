PICTURES: Umkhonto We Sizwe Party march to the South African Reserve Bank

Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MKP) supporters marched to the South African Reserve Bank, against the proposed VAT increase.

Umkhonto We Sizwe Party (MKP) supporters march, 10 March 2025, in Pretoria, to the South African Reserve Bank, against the proposed VAT increase. The march follows a postponement of the national budget last month, which was set to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The group also called for the cessation of the liquidation of Ithala Bank. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The march follows a postponement of the national budget last month, which was set to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

The group also called for the cessation of the liquidation of Ithala Bank.

