WATCH: Mr JazziQ opens up about his insane car collection

Amapiano hit-maker Mr JazziQ opens up about his car collection which includes a Jetta VR6, Mercedes V-Class and a BMW E30

Amapiano hit-maker Tumelo Manyoni, more commonly known as Mr JazziQ during an interview at Chicano’s customs in Wynberg, Johannesburg, 20 September 2023. Photo: Screenshot

Amapiano hit-maker Tumelo Manyoni, more commonly known as Mr JazziQ has opened up about his extensive car collection.

The stylish DJ and producer has a reputation for always being kitted out in the finest clothing money can buy.

Fans of the star know that he has a passion for the finer things in life such as clothing and cars.

In the interview, Mr Jazziq speaks of his VW Golf 7,5 R, an Audi RS3, A Golf VR6, A Jetta VR6, Two Toyota Quantum’s, A Mercedes Benz GLE, 2 Mercedes V-Class, Volkswagen Golf 4 R32 and of course the legendary BMW E30.

Tumelo was candid about his car ownership journey and his luck when it came to purchasing cars that he always dreamt of owning.

He also speaks about how building or modifying a car in South Africa is not easy.

Manyoni also touched on his involvement in the local car scene and his car show that he hosts called Stance social.

He hopes to be more active in South African car culture.

Mr Jazziq also entered his modified VW Jetta VR6 into SA Camp fest, which is South Africa’s biggest aftermarket car show.

There has always been speculation around what Mr JazziQ drives, but after a tell-all interview with Cars South Africa, fans finally know what his collection consists of.

>>> Watch the interview here <<<

