Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Avatar photo

By Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

3 minute read

22 Apr 2024

04:31 pm

WATCH: Mr JazziQ opens up about his insane car collection

Amapiano hit-maker Mr JazziQ opens up about his car collection which includes a Jetta VR6, Mercedes V-Class and a BMW E30

Amapiano hit-maker Tumelo Manyoni, more commonly known as Mr JazziQ during an interview at Chicano’s customs in Wynberg, Johannesburg, 20 September 2023. Photo: Screenshot

Amapiano hit-maker Tumelo Manyoni, more commonly known as Mr JazziQ has opened up about his extensive car collection.

Amapiano hit-maker Tumelo Manyoni, more commonly known as Mr JazziQ on stage to be judged at SA Campfest, Bela-Bela, Limpopo, 20 September 2023. Photo: Enslin Narasoo

The stylish DJ and producer has a reputation for always being kitted out in the finest clothing money can buy.

ALSO WATCH: Chip Moosa speaks about Nkabi winning at Europe’s premier car show

Fans of the star know that he has a passion for the finer things in life such as clothing and cars.

In the interview, Mr Jazziq speaks of his VW Golf 7,5 R, an Audi RS3, A Golf VR6, A Jetta VR6, Two Toyota Quantum’s, A Mercedes Benz GLE, 2 Mercedes V-Class, Volkswagen Golf 4 R32 and of course the legendary BMW E30.

Amapiano hit-maker Tumelo Manyoni, more commonly known as Mr JazziQ poses for a picture at Chicano’s customs in Wynberg, Johannesburg, 20 September 2023. Photo: Screenshot

Tumelo was candid about his car ownership journey and his luck when it came to purchasing cars that he always dreamt of owning.

He also speaks about how building or modifying a car in South Africa is not easy.

Amapiano hit-maker Tumelo Manyoni, more commonly known as Mr JazziQ during an interview at Chicano’s customs in Wynberg, Johannesburg, 20 September 2023. Photo: Screenshot

Manyoni also touched on his involvement in the local car scene and his car show that he hosts called Stance social.

He hopes to be more active in South African car culture.

Mr Jazziq also entered his modified VW Jetta VR6 into SA Camp fest, which is South Africa’s biggest aftermarket car show.

There has always been speculation around what Mr JazziQ drives, but after a tell-all interview with Cars South Africa, fans finally know what his collection consists of.

>>> Watch the interview here <<<

ALSO WATCH: Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie wins Shay iMoto – Biggest Spinning Title In SA

Read more on these topics

Amapiano cars SA celebs

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Student jumps out of moving taxi to escape being raped
Elections ‘We all know his inherent limitations’- Ramokgopa shades Steenhuisen’s load shedding ‘knowledge’ in war of words
Elections ‘They are throwing a last dice and hoping it will bring us down’ – ANC to appeal MK logo judgment
Local Soccer WATCH: Ladies throw punches at each other, Safa to take action
Elections WATCH: ‘Today we have conquered’ – ANC loses name and logo court battle with MK party

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe