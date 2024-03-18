Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Avatar photo

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

4 minute read

18 Mar 2024

04:10 pm

WATCH: Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie wins Shay iMoto – Biggest Spinning Title In SA

Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie wowed the local crowd and the judges to claim his first Red Bull Shay’iMoto title.

Shay iMoto winner holding trophy after wiining

Boksie wins at the Red Bull Shay’moto in Cape Town, South Africa, on 16 March 2024. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

The Mother City came alive with smoke and tyre-burning action on Saturday 16 March as it hosted an action-packed fifth edition of Red Bull Shay’ iMoto.

The unique motorsport event, featuring South Africa’s best spinning drivers was won by local Chadwin ‘Boksie’ Hadjie.

Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie performs at the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in Cape Town, South Africa, on 16 March 2024. Boksie became the first Capetonian to win the event which was hosted on Century City boulevard. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

“This is the most amazing feeling,” the elated Capetonian, who finished runner-up in 2021, said after the win. “I’ve been fighting hard over the past few years and finally the win has come,” he added.

Following its hiatus in 2023, the event, recognised as the pinnacle of organised spinning events in the country, returned in 2024 and was hosted in Cape Town for the very first time.

Boksie performs at the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 16, 2024. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

The specially created venue in the carpark at Canal Walk was sold out and saw a record-breaking 3300 people fill the grandstands.

The Mother City motorsport faithful were not disappointed and witnessed some amazing feats of car-handling and driving theatre through the specially designed course.

The country’s top 16 drivers gathered on Friday 15 March for qualifying rounds which saw the field whittled down to the top eight.

These eight battled it out, all showing exceptional car control, technical skills, and flair. In the end, Boksie left the four judges (Vernon ‘Veejaro’ Hendricks, Jeff James, Magesh Ndaba and Shahiem Bell) and the audience (who as a collective acted as the fifth judge using specially-coloured LED wristbands to vote) on the edge of their seats as he outclassed the two-time defending champ, Samkeliso ‘Sam Sam’ Thubane with some amazing feats in the final battle.

Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane performs at Red Bull Shay’ iMoto at Canal Walk, Cape Town, South Africa on 16 March 2024. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

“I was so impressed with the Cape Town crowd,” Boksie commented. “As soon as the car came out all I could see were blue lights — they were amazing. Thank you!”

As motorsport goes, it wasn’t without its challenges for Boksie however: “On the first day out, we broke a steering rack. The team fixed that, but we didn’t have any test runs, so I was happy to qualify for the top eight.

ALSO READ: LIVE BLOG: Who will win the Red Bull Shay iMoto 2024?

“Then on Saturday, we broke our wheel studs, fortunately, my pit crew fixed that, along with a few other issues, and we could push through!”

Despite the competition, a strong spirit of camaraderie was palpable among the drivers. Because for them, it is not just a sport, it is a culture that binds them together.

The next step for this burgeoning motorsport is expanding the imprint beyond Mzansi’s borders.

See Live blog here

ALSO WATCH: Red Bull Shay’ iMoto 2024 to be hosted in Cape Town

Read more on these topics

Cape Town Motoring News Red Bull

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Mgosi Kaizer Chiefs put misbehaving Peterson in his place
Local News ‘Rolex gang’ member killed in Sandton robbery
Elections WATCH: Ramaphosa calls for calm after 16 people injured in ANC-IFP clash
Crime Joshlin Smith: Police arrest another woman in connection with her disappearance
News Covert dealings: Airlink investigates after SAA allegedly lands competitor’s ‘highly sensitive info’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe