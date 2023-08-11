WATCH: No jail for Zuma

By Sbonga Sibiya

Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to Nkandla and is currently consulting with his legal team following the remission of his sentence.

The national commissioner of correctional services, Samuel Thobakgale, announced on Friday morning former president Jacob Zuma had been released on “special remission”.

Zuma is said to have handed himself over on Friday morning and underwent administrative processes before being released.

He was among 9488 prisoners who are due to be released on remission, according to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola