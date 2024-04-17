Inland Historic tour revving-up for day of nostalgia at Zwartkops

Season heads back to Zwartkops after its opening round at the Red Star Raceway in March.

A front runner in the races for Legends of the 9 Hour Pre-1970 Sports and Production Cars should be veteran Ben Morgenrood in his Ford Mustang. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Local historic car racing will return to its rightful home this Saturday, when the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will host round two of this year’s Inland Historic Tour.

With 11 disciplines taking part, a full day of spectacle should be assured.

Sports and GTs

Lady racer Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane) should be worth watching on the 9-Hour Pre-1970 Sports and Production Car races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Top billing will belong to the Legends of the 9-Hour Pre-1970 Sports and Production Cars, with front runners expected to be people like Hennie Groenewald (Chevrolet Camaro), Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Allen Meyer (Chevron B8), Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane) and John ten Doeschate (Marauder).

Top contenders in the Legends of the 9 Hour Little Giants category should include Warren Lombard (BMW 2002). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Top contenders in the Legends of the 9-Hour Little Giants category should include Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina), Jonathan Needham (Ford Cortina), James Temple (Ford Escort), Djurk Venter (Ford Capri), Kyle Brink (Mini Cooper S), Allan Poulter (Volvo 122 S) and Roger Houston (Alfa Romeo Giulia Super) and Warren Lombard (BMW 2002).

Single-seaters

The Formula Libre Association races will see 21 cars on the grid, led by drivers like Herman Krige (Speads RA08), Grant Will (Formula GTI), JM Gerber (Formula M), Aiden Morrow (Formula M), plus the Super Vee contingent of Lushen Ramchander, Mark Tucker, Kyle Lawrence, Jeandre le Roux and Earl Swartz.

Shaun Cabrita (Titan FF), Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale FF), Michael Kernick (Formula Vee), Colin Clay (Lotus 23C), Stuart Greig (Merlyn Mk29 FF), Peter Kernick (Formula Vee), Jody Morrison (Formula Vee), Patrick Dunseith (Merlyn FF) and Robbie Frank (Lotus 23B) should all be people to watch in the races for Historic Single Seaters.

Silver Cup

In the Silver Cup 2.0 category front runners should include Marius Jacobs in his turbocharged Nissan-powered Opel Tigra Spaceframe. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Some of the day’s best racing should occur in the Silver Cup 2.0 category. Front runners should include Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Marius du Plessis (Nissan Primera), Giles Darroch (Volkswagen Golf Turbo), Jakes Campher (BMW BMW 320i), Karel Stols (Mazda RX-7), Anton Bitser (Mazda RX-7) and Peter Walters (Tata Indica Speceframe).

Lotus Challenge

Mackie Adlem (Tylon), Clive Wilmot (Birkin), Josef Kotze (Birkin), David Jermy (Taylon), Tinus Botes (Birkin) and JP Nortje (Birkin) could all fight for podiums in the Lotus Challenge races.

Clubmans

The On Track Clubmans races should see front contenders like Rodney Kruis (Honda Ballade), Mike Dodd (Mazda MX-5), Paul Sullivan (Nash MV3) and Tjaart Visser (Honda Ballade) near the front.

Historic touring cars

The International Race Supplies and Roofsure Historics category will have front runners like Eugene Gouws (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm), Andries Draper (Ford Escort), Daryl Mann (Datsun 1200 GX), Mike Gaines (Ford Escort), Alan Hooper (Alfa Romeo Giulia) and Johan Coetzer (Datsun 1200 GX).

INEX Legends

Top contenders in the INEX Legends category should include Tyler Robinson, Torben Roos, Neels Jooste and Gavin Botha.

How much and when?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00, with qualifying sessions early in the morning. Racing will commence at 10h00.

Admission will cost R100 per adult, R80 per student, and kids under the age of 12 will go in for free.

Everybody is welcome to visit the pits on foot during the day, with food and drink on sale or you may take your own.

For more information call the Zwartkops office at 012 384 2299.

