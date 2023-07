By Shaun Holland

Team Saluki, a family from Kuruman in the Northern Cape hosted a car spinning event at the Wheelz n Smoke arena, South of Johannesburg.

The birthday boy Mano spinning at his party.

They hosted this event in celebration their sons birthday’s, hence the name of the event, Renzo and Mano’s car spinning birthday bash.

Team Richbass from Klerksdorp spinning at Renzo and Mano’s birthday celebration.

The event was well attended by scores of fans who wanted to see their favourite spinners in action.

Raes Weir travelled all the way from Cape Town for Renzo and Mano’s birthday celebration.

There were adrenaline packed stunts performed by drivers from all over South Africa.

