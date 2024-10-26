JUST IN: Armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Alberton

Four armed robbers have been killed in a shootout with police.

It is understood the gun battle took place at the R59 in Alberton on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni is expectd to address the media at the crime scene.

KZN shootout

The gun battles comes a day after two suspects wanted for murder, attempted murder and robbery been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood the criminals were fatally wounded during a confrontation with police in the Namibia area of Inanda in the early hours of Friday.

Gun battle

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Murder Task Team members acted on intelligence about the hideout spot of the suspects.

“Upon introducing themselves as police officers, the suspects fired shots and during an inevitable self-defence shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded.

“The two house robbery cases, one robbery with a firearm and the attempted murder cases were all committed in the Inanda area this month (October 2024), whereas the murder case was committed in June 2024,” Netshiunda said.

