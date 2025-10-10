WATCH: How Wanderers adapted and is no longer just about cricket

Wanderers Stadium now includes office spaces, a medical centre and shops

Wanderers Cricket Stadium CEO Jono Leaf-Wright spoke to The Citizen about the history, sporting events and the responsibility it holds in South Africa.

“It’s a stage where our players get to perform and show their skills, both at a domestic level and at an international level. It’s a stage where our young juniors aspire to be our next Temba Bavuma or Kagiso Rabada, or Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits or Chloe Tryon or Tumi Sekhukhune or Sinalo Jafta,” Leaf-Wright said.

“We have to make sure that we never compromise that platform or that stage for them to be able to showcase their skills.”

The Covid pandemic forced the team at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium to accelerate the vision in order to survive, especially for the livelihoods that depended on cricket.

Leaf-Wright said Wanderers has turned from a cricket stadium into a stadium where cricket is played. It now includes office spaces, a medical centre and shops.

“There’s just so many things that happen within in the stadium on a daily basis that it’s a living, working, breathing space. It has about 1 400 people who come into DP Wanderers every single day and use the space.

“So to have thousands of people coming in and out of these gates on a daily basis is something we are really proud of.”





