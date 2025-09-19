SA cricket needs humble Dewald Brevis

Brevis' career has taken a sharp turn upwards, and he has vowed to keep his feet on the ground.

There’s no doubt young South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis has a big future ahead of him.

Since exploding onto the scene at the Under-19 World Cup in 2022, he caught the cricketing world’s attention.

He had mixed performances at home and abroad afterwards, but everyone was in agreement: the 22 year old will go places.

His career took a sharp turn upwards, with this season his breakout year on the international stage.

He smashed a wonderful quick-fire 125 off just 56 balls against Australia in Darwin last month and followed it up with some good showings in other T20s and one-day internationals against the Aussies and England.

Then came the big one – he was bought for a record R16.5 million by the Pretoria Capitals for the fourth season of the Betway SA20 competition later this year.

What’s pleasing is that he has vowed to keep his feet on the ground.

He said: “I don’t think I will change. I’ll remain the same. I’m not going to change who I am as a person. I’m just playing to enjoy it, playing for God, and I think just always to have fun and to enjoy it; to play with a smile.”

South African cricket needs a calm and humble Brevis. He’s just that good.

