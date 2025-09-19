Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

SA cricket needs humble Dewald Brevis

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

19 September 2025

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Brevis' career has taken a sharp turn upwards, and he has vowed to keep his feet on the ground.

SA cricket needs humble Dewald Brevis

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis hits a six during the first T20 International cricket match between England and South Africa at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff, on September 10, 2025. Picture: Adrian Dennis / AFP

There’s no doubt young South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis has a big future ahead of him.

Since exploding onto the scene at the Under-19 World Cup in 2022, he caught the cricketing world’s attention.

He had mixed performances at home and abroad afterwards, but everyone was in agreement: the 22 year old will go places.

His career took a sharp turn upwards, with this season his breakout year on the international stage.

He smashed a wonderful quick-fire 125 off just 56 balls against Australia in Darwin last month and followed it up with some good showings in other T20s and one-day internationals against the Aussies and England.

ALSO READ: Dewald Brevis says R16.5m price tag won’t change him: ‘I want to have fun’

Then came the big one – he was bought for a record R16.5 million by the Pretoria Capitals for the fourth season of the Betway SA20 competition later this year.

What’s pleasing is that he has vowed to keep his feet on the ground.

He said: “I don’t think I will change. I’ll remain the same. I’m not going to change who I am as a person. I’m just playing to enjoy it, playing for God, and I think just always to have fun and to enjoy it; to play with a smile.”

South African cricket needs a calm and humble Brevis. He’s just that good.

RELATED ARTICLES

NOW READ: OPINION: There are no excuses for the Proteas’ latest shock defeat

Read more on these topics

cricket Dewald Brevis Proteas cricket

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Bombshell at Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi accuses DA MP of breaking the law
News Gauteng taxi association chair ‘assassinated’ near Soweto
Politics Zille makes her move in Joburg
Politics Embarrassing for Joburg mayor Dada Morero to have to appear in parliament over water crisis
Celebs And Viral ‘Who was dumb enough to pay you R500k?’ – Sizwe Dhlomo on The Kiffness losing campaign over Charlie Kirk defence

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp