WATCH: WaterCan protest over Joburg’s collapsing water infrastructure

4 Mar 2025

WaterCAN and JoburgCAN take part in a demonstration at the City Council Interim Budget Meeting, demanding the ringfencing of Joburg’s water budget to fix the city's collapsing water infrastructure.

Members of various civil organisations, including WaterCAN (Community Action Network) and JoburgCAN, demonstrate outside the Johannesburg Civic Center, 27 February 2025, against the water crisis in the city. The protesters highlighted the major issues facing Joburg water, where crumbling water infrastructure, combined with mismanagement, causes areas to go without water for days. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Johannesburg is on the brink of a catastrophic water supply crisis, says Dr Ferrial Adam, executive manager for the community action network WaterCAN, with an outlook on this year’s budget.

