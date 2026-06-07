Inside Limpopo municipalities’ long to-do list

Limpopo is one of the provinces hardest hit by vicious floods that left some of the regions looking like the aftermath of a war zone.

Water shortages, incomplete projects and undrivable roads continue to top the list of priorities for communities in Limpopo when different municipal councils tabled their State of Municipal Addresses this season.

Limpopo is one of the provinces hardest hit by vicious floods that left some of the regions looking like the aftermath of a war zone.

From October last year to March this year, several homes, schools, businesses and government infrastructure were left in ruins after dangerous floods flattened their houses, eroded their roads and swept away electric cables and trees, leaving several people dead and thousands homeless.

During addresses at the Greater Letaba Local Municipality and Vhembe District Municipality on Wednesday and Friday this week, two mayors, Dagma Mamanyoha of Greater Letaba and Miyelani Mabanana Chauke of Vhembe, cited water shortages, repairing damaged roads and access bridges, and completing projects as top priorities on their agendas.

“Water remains a critical revenue stream, with conventional water sales budgeted at R576.8 million,” said Chauke.

Vandalism

Speaking during his address at Modjadjiskloof TVET College in Kgapane on Wednesday, Mayor Mamanyoha, who is also acting ANC Norman Mashabane regional chair, reflected on several street paving projects, among the government’s successes.

He warned about vandalism in the region.

“In an endeavour for this sphere of government to continue providing good basic services to our people, we must stop vandalising the same services the government provides for you. You must stop with illegal connections, burning roads during the unrest/protests and report any criminal activity to the law enforcement agencies,” said Mamanyoha.

Water crisis response

Chauke said his municipality has allocated R769.5 million for capital expenditure in 2026-27, increasing to R811.6 million by 2028-29.

The bulk of this investment is directed towards water and sanitation infrastructure:

Water management: R713 million

Wastewater management is budgeted at R20 million.



In addition, own-funded capital projects amount to R67.4 million in 2026-27, targeting operational improvements and strategic investments. Key own-funded projects include:

Household water connections: R10 million

Prepaid and conventional water meters: R12 million

Bulk metering systems: R4 million

Water tankers: R4.5 million

Borehole development across multiple villages: R450 000.00 per site”

Chauke called upon all residents to partner with the municipality in protecting the council’s infrastructure by reporting illegal connections and promoting responsible water usage.

“Looking ahead to the 2026-27 financial year, we have secured substantial allocations to expand our infrastructure programmes. The municipality has been allocated R672.9 million under MIG

and R108.7 million under WSIG, which will be directed towards both new and ongoing projects.”

Under WSIG, the following projects will continue:

Malamulele East Water Supply Scheme (Projects A and B), each budgeted at R18.5 million

Malamulele South Water Supply Scheme (Phases 1 and 2), with budgets of R17 million and R18 million, respectively

Musina Bulk Water Supply upgrades, valued at over R18 million per contract.

Under MIG, key projects include: